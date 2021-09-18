HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Telefónica by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TEF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.