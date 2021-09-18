HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 155,417 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,034 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 266.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.40 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

