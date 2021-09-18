HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,306 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 142,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 193,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 115.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 153,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of KYN opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.