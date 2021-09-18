HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after buying an additional 2,099,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

