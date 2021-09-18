HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,745,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,020,000 after purchasing an additional 224,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.