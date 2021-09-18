HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $352.70 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.07 and a 200-day moving average of $312.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

