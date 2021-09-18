HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

