HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $308.50 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.72 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.20 and a 200-day moving average of $310.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

