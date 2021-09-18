HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 26,630 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

