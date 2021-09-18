HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

