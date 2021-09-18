HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

PAG stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

