HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.