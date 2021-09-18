HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Natera by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,380,840.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $51,715.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,526.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,369,533. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

