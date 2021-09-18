HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $56.90 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

