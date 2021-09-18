HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

