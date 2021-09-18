HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $34.66 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92.

