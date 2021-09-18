HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AudioCodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 279.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 139,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,464.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUDC. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

