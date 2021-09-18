HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $596,011.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,024.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

