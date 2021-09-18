HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II as of its most recent SEC filing.

APGB opened at $9.74 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

