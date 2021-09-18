HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 16,502 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 341.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion and a PE ratio of -45.78. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

