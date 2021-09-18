HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,815 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.