HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 52,360 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 407.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

