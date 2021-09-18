HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Farmers National Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. UBS Group AG raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 7,262 shares of company stock worth $109,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $429.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

