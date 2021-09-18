HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 591.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 98.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $456,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCEI. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.