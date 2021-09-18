HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,860 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTA. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

NYSE:CSTA opened at $9.73 on Friday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.