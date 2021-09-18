HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after acquiring an additional 848,957 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after buying an additional 225,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. upped their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

