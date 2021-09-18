HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 12,360 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.63 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,658,334. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.