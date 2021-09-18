HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 813.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 44.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROLL opened at $214.60 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

