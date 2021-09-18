HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $69.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.