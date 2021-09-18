HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $378.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.86. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $390.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

