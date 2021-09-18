HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 72,849 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,849 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $61,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

