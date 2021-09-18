Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 111,379.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Hilltop by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hilltop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hilltop by 104,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

