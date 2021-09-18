Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Reaches $299.35 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $299.35 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001488 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000936 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,378,630 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

