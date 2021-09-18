Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Reaches $0.0358 on Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $17.88 million and approximately $223,359.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 152.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

