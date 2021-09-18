Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.