Hoge Finance (HOGE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $286,345.00

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $42.21 million and $286,345.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00134386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00752541 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,219,649,265 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

