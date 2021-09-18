HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 408,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 434,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HomeStreet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 225.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

