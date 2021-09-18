Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 535,129 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.22% of Honeywell International worth $333,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.49. 4,391,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

