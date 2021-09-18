HOQU Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $263,508.39 and $652,297.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 58.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00135784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.14 or 0.00753346 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

