HOQU Trading Down 21% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 152.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $487,155.50 and $945,074.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00131198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047165 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

