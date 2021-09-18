Horizon Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $391,909.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $391,909.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00119838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00175074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.05 or 0.07049194 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.84 or 0.99746288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.98 or 0.00860717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

