Horizon Protocol Market Cap Hits $7.47 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $415,892.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00122414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00174597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.80 or 0.07210639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,457.69 or 1.00037332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00848866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

