Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.14. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 231,529 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

In other Houston American Energy news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 14,500 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Houston American Energy by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Houston American Energy by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.