HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lessened by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in HP by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 431,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HP by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,273,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,539. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

