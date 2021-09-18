Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,827 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Huazhu Group worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $27,921,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,275,000 after acquiring an additional 452,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. HSBC increased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.95 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.