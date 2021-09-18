HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 150.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,482 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.63% of HubSpot worth $172,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.08.

HUBS stock traded down $6.42 on Friday, reaching $696.68. 609,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,478. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.39 and a 12 month high of $715.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $640.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -374.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock worth $8,366,650. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

