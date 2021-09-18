Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.66

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.66 and traded as low as C$7.21. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$7.24, with a volume of 1,564,104 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.00%.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

