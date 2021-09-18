HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 73,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMCO opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. HumanCo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

