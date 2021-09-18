HUNT Price Reaches $0.83 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. HUNT has a market cap of $91.59 million and $107.65 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00131336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

