Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $194.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

